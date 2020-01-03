Park National Corp OH Sells 450 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kroger were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,502,000 after buying an additional 793,667 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 60.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 46.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,033,000 after acquiring an additional 876,611 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Kroger by 5.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 53,795 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

