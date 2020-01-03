Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $107.44 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

