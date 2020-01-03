Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol Sells 81,162 Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Stock

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol acquired 2,544 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $7,097.76.

AGTC opened at $4.15 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $80.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $610,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter worth $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

