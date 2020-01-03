Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 2.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.61. 1,493,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.00. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,772,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

