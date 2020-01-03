Paypex (PAYX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last week, Paypex has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Paypex has a market cap of $1.32 million and $21,914.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Paypex

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

