Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr Acquires 4,000 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc (CVE:PTF) Senior Officer David Allan Barr purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 251,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$834,877.08.

PTF stock opened at C$3.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.41. Pender Growth Fund Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 million and a PE ratio of -57.69.

Pender Growth Fund Company Profile

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

