PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,489. The firm has a market cap of $190.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.41. PepsiCo has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $140.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

