Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.20 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.69), 158,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.20 ($0.70).

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Pharos Energy from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $214.90 million and a P/E ratio of 38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.86.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

