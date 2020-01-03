Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin Sells 18,107 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 18,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $288,263.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Photronics by 1,649.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 373,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 327,571 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,076,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 535,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 240,274 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

