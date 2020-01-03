Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.65

Pimco Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.85. Pimco Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 123,956 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 2,063.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $126,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund by 62.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PFL)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

