Pinnacle Financial Partners Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194 in the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.