Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Get Piper Jaffray Companies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PJC stock opened at $80.67 on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Research analysts forecast that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 68.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 74.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Jaffray Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.