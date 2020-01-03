PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Plans $1.15 Quarterly Dividend

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group to earn $11.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of PNC opened at $160.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.63. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.66.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,623 shares of company stock valued at $28,044,817. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

