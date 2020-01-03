POA Network (POA) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. POA Network has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

POA Network Profile

POA Network

POA Network (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Binance, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

