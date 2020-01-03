Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Potlatch Corporation is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with the acres of timberland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota and Mississippi. Potlatch, a certified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PCH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of Potlatchdeltic stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.41. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,077 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

