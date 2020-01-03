Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.16

Shares of Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and traded as low as $2.61. Precision Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 66,910 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.24% and a negative net margin of 674.64%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precision Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Precision Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

