Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Premier and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.44.

Premier stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484 in the last ninety days. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Premier by 3.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Premier by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

