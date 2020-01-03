Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of PR001, PR006 and PR004 which are in clinical stage. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRVL. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prevail Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ:PRVL opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 17.05 and a current ratio of 17.05.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Prevail Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

