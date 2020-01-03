PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $7.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PRGX Global an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get PRGX Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $9.00 target price on PRGX Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRGX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PRGX Global by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. PRGX Global has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.11 million. PRGX Global had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRGX Global will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRGX Global (PRGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRGX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRGX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.