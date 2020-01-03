Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.48

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 158.60 ($2.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Primary Health Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.40 ($2.11). The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 139.37.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHP shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Primary Health Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 150 ($1.97).
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.
