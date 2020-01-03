Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. Sells 200 Shares

Primeenergy Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PNRG) CEO Charles E. Drimal, Jr. sold 200 shares of Primeenergy Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,071,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $152.85 on Friday. Primeenergy Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.98.

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Primeenergy Resources had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Primeenergy Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Primeenergy Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.