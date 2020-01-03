Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 401 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.