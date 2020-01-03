Private Trust Co. NA Buys 308 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 51.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,395,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 818,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.78 and its 200-day moving average is $136.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

