Private Trust Co. NA Buys 805 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $109.02 and a 52 week high of $137.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

