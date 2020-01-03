Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 149,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 325,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 239,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

