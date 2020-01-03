Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.21 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.06 and a twelve month high of $166.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day moving average is $157.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8928 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

