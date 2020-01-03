Private Trust Co. NA Has $643,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.95 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

