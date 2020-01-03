Private Trust Co. NA Has $704,000 Position in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in W. R. Grace & Co were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 624.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 521,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,746,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 708,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,953,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co in the 3rd quarter worth $2,632,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. W. R. Grace & Co has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

