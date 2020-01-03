Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter worth $81,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 507.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 80,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,943 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

DLR stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $136.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $162.00 target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

