Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 144 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $111.75 and a one year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.23 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

