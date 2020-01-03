Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 310 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $190.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.17.

In other news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

