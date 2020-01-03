Private Trust Co. NA Purchases Shares of 6,681 Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,057,049,000 after purchasing an additional 371,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,671,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,584,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,935,000 after buying an additional 1,367,124 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,106,000 after buying an additional 3,831,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $161.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $110.61 and a 52 week high of $182.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

