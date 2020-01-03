Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 122.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 163,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after buying an additional 339,290 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $2,593,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $6,653,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth $9,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered D. R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NYSE DHI opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

