Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after purchasing an additional 452,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,444 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $102.17 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.