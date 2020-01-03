Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $805.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $754.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $737.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.34 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 105.34% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $716.00.

In related news, insider Michael Heidingsfelder sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.82, for a total transaction of $3,138,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

