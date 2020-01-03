Private Trust Co. NA Sells 111 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Express were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $125.85 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $93.23 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

