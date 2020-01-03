Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWQ. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,169,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,586,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at about $11,304,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,837,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,978 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

