Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,020 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.58. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

