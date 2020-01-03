Private Trust Co. NA Trims Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.67. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $106.79 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

