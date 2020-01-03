Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

