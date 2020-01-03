Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will announce sales of $1.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year sales of $4.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 million to $5.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.94 million, with estimates ranging from $9.17 million to $18.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE PROF opened at $10.59 on Friday. Profound Medicl has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18.

About Profound Medicl

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

