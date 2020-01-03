Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,108 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Prudential Bancorp worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. Prudential Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 20.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Prudential Bancorp Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

