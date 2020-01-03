PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $56.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.63.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $1,110,346.09. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

