PutinCoin Market Cap Reaches $67,299.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $67,299.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058988 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00085037 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,304.00 or 0.99534870 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00055878 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 915,483,893 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

