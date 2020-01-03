QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

QADA opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.04 and a beta of 1.09. QAD has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares in the company, valued at $219,610,682.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $92,360.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,361,095 shares in the company, valued at $201,395,367.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,792 shares of company stock worth $3,332,288. Corporate insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in QAD by 19.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter worth about $810,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of QAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

