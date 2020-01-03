QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) PT Raised to $60.00

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Sidoti from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QADA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of QADA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. QAD has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.89.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. QAD’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,363,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,484,215.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,610,682.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,792 shares of company stock worth $3,332,288. 51.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in QAD by 1,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QAD by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QAD by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QAD by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

