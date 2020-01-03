QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. QCR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21. QCR has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. QCR had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.58%. Analysts predict that QCR will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2,981.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 562.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 25.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

