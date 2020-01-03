Qitmeer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,328.00 (HLC)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Qitmeer token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Coinnest, Allcoin and ZB.COM. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $1.35 million and $1,328.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qitmeer alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00186471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.01348780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00024635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120853 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qitmeer Token Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Coinnest, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qitmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qitmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.