Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRHC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

