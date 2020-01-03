Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Qumu alerts:

Shares of QUMU opened at $2.60 on Friday. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Vern Hanzlik acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qumu by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.